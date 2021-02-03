What’s on the ballot for Louisiana’s March election?

(KSLA) - Louisiana is just weeks away from its next election day. On Saturday, March 20, Louisianians will head to the polls to fill vacant seats, elect new public officials or re-elect current officials for a new term. Voters in Lincoln Parish will participate in a special election for the state’s 5th Congressional District after the death of Luke Letlow following his battle with COVID-19.
Below are the candidates running in each parish. At the bottom of the page are two multi-parish races that will appear on multiple ballots. Polls will open at 7 a.m.
Bienville Parish:
Alderman Village of Castor (unopposed):
Shaunte Williams - No Party
Alderman Village of Jamestown (unopposed):
Ralph Woodall - Independent
Bossier Parish:
Mayor, City of Bossier:
“Tommy” Chandler - Republican
Lorenz “Lo” Walker - Republican
Councilmen at Large, City of Bossier (two to be elected):
Lee A. “Gunny” Jeter Sr. - Democrat
Timothy “Tim” Larkin - Republican
David Montgomery Jr. - Republican
“Chris” Smith - Republican
Councilman District 1, City of Bossier:
Shane Cheatham - Republican
Scott Irwin - Republican
Councilman District 2, City of Bossier (unopposed):
“Jeff” Darby - Independent
Councilman District 3, City of Bossier (unopposed):
Don “Bubba” Williams - Democrat
Councilman District 4, City of Bossier (unopposed):
“Jeff” Free - Republican
Councilman District 5, City of Bossier:
“Vince” Maggio - Republican
Marsha McAllister - Republican
Claiborne Parish:
Justice of the Peace Ward 9:
Dalton L. Jones - Independent
Katoya Janelle Rainey - Independent
Chief of Police Village of Mooringsport:
Janet Sowell - Republican
Dennis Welch - Republican
Aldermen Village of Rodessa:
Michael D. Farmer - Republican
“Kay” McDuff - Republican
DeSoto Parish:
Police Juror District 2:
Ronald “Ronnie” Allen - Republican
Kyle D. Kennington - Republican
Stephen Craig McCoy - Independent
Mayor Village of Stanley (unopposed):
Richard “Ricky” Burch - Republican
Chief of Police Village of Stanley (unopposed):
Earl C. McCoy Jr. - Democrat
Aldermen Village of Stanley (three to be elected; unopposed):
Richard Brian Cleveland - Republican
Abby Pugh - Republican
Betty Roberts - Republican
Lincoln Parish:
U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District:
Chad Conerly - Republican
“Jim” Davis - No Party
Allen Guillory - Republican
Jessica Honsinger Hollister - Democrat (withdrew)
Robert Lansden - Republican
Jaycee Magnuson - Republican
Horace Melton III - Republican
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza - Independent
Richard H. Pannell - Republican
Sancha Smith - Republican
Errol Victor Sr. - Republican
Mayor Town of Dubach:
Ruby Dawson - Democrat
Mona Durrett Wilson - Democrat
Council Member District A, Town of Dubach (unopposed):
Angela Dunn - No Party
Council Member District B, Town of Dubach (unopposed):
Christopher Moerbe - Republican
Natchitoches Parish:
Chief of Police Village of Clarence (unopposed):
Curtis Emile Joseph Jr. - Democrat
Chief of Police Village of Goldonna (unopposed):
Clint Coleman - Republican (withdrew)
Lawrence G. Sampey - Republican
Chief of Police Village of Powhatan:
No candidates
Red River Parish:
Police Juror District 3:
John Lindsey - Independent
Shane Young - Independent
Alderman Village of Edgefield (unopposed):
David Layfield - No Party (withdrew)
Chandra Wilson - No Party
Alderman Village of Martin (unopposed):
Clayton Williams - No Party
Sabine Parish:
Police Juror District 3:
Joseph A. Hendon - Republican
Truman Nichols - Republican
Dewayne “Porkchop” Rains - Republican
Jeff D. Scaife - Republican
Michael “Mike” Smith - Republican
Stephen M. Steinke - Republican
Christopher M. Sylvia - Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 4 (unopposed):
Andrew Rodgers - Republican
Mayor Town of Many:
Robert H. Hable Jr. - Republican
James D. Kennedy - Democrat
“Mike” Tarver - Republican
Ernest L. Williams - Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Many (unopposed):
Cheryl Wooley - Democrat
Alderman at Large Town of Many (unopposed):
Mary “Key” Brocato - Democrat
Alderman District A, Town of Many:
Curtis “Andy” Knippers - Republican
Mary C. Perry - Democrat
Alderman District B, Town of Many (unopposed):
Anita “Wolf” Darwin - Democrat
Alderman District C, Town of Many:
Bobbie Guay Jackson - Republican
Claudette “DeeDee” Palmer - Democrat
Alderman District D, Town of Many:
Monte Davis - Republican
Cherry M. Williams - Republican
Alderman Village of Noble (unopposed):
Claire Marie Lopez - Republican
Webster Parish:
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3:
No candidates
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 3 (unopposed):
“Chris” McGarity - Republican
Aldermen Village of Dixie Inn:
Nell Finlay - Republican
Michael Milligan - Republican
Councilman District A, City of Minden:
Wayne Edwards - Democrat
“Mandi” Hart - Independent
Robert Stewart Jr. - Democrat
Councilman District D, City of Minden:
Henry Bridges - No Party
Michael Roy - Independent
MULTI-PARISH RACES:
Bese District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster):
Shelly McFarland - Republican
Michael Melerine - Republican
John Milkovich - Independent
Emma Shepard - Democrat (withdrew)
Cody Whitaker - No Party
“Cassie” Williams - Democrat
Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 2nd District (unopposed; Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln):
Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Robinson - Republican
