What’s on the ballot for Louisiana’s March election?

What’s on the ballot for Louisiana’s March election?
(Source: Meghan Grey)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | February 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 12:53 PM

(KSLA) - Louisiana is just weeks away from its next election day. On Saturday, March 20, Louisianians will head to the polls to fill vacant seats, elect new public officials or re-elect current officials for a new term. Voters in Lincoln Parish will participate in a special election for the state’s 5th Congressional District after the death of Luke Letlow following his battle with COVID-19.

Below are the candidates running in each parish. At the bottom of the page are two multi-parish races that will appear on multiple ballots. Polls will open at 7 a.m.

Bienville Parish:

Alderman Village of Castor (unopposed):

Shaunte Williams - No Party

Alderman Village of Jamestown (unopposed):

Ralph Woodall - Independent

Bossier Parish:

Mayor, City of Bossier:

“Tommy” Chandler - Republican

Lorenz “Lo” Walker - Republican

Councilmen at Large, City of Bossier (two to be elected):

Lee A. “Gunny” Jeter Sr. - Democrat

Timothy “Tim” Larkin - Republican

David Montgomery Jr. - Republican

“Chris” Smith - Republican

Councilman District 1, City of Bossier:

Shane Cheatham - Republican

Scott Irwin - Republican

Councilman District 2, City of Bossier (unopposed):

“Jeff” Darby - Independent

Councilman District 3, City of Bossier (unopposed):

Don “Bubba” Williams - Democrat

Councilman District 4, City of Bossier (unopposed):

“Jeff” Free - Republican

Councilman District 5, City of Bossier:

“Vince” Maggio - Republican

Marsha McAllister - Republican

Claiborne Parish:

Justice of the Peace Ward 9:

Dalton L. Jones - Independent

Katoya Janelle Rainey - Independent

Chief of Police Village of Mooringsport:

Janet Sowell - Republican

Dennis Welch - Republican

Aldermen Village of Rodessa:

Michael D. Farmer - Republican

“Kay” McDuff - Republican

DeSoto Parish:

Police Juror District 2:

Ronald “Ronnie” Allen - Republican

Kyle D. Kennington - Republican

Stephen Craig McCoy - Independent

Mayor Village of Stanley (unopposed):

Richard “Ricky” Burch - Republican

Chief of Police Village of Stanley (unopposed):

Earl C. McCoy Jr. - Democrat

Aldermen Village of Stanley (three to be elected; unopposed):

Richard Brian Cleveland - Republican

Abby Pugh - Republican

Betty Roberts - Republican

Lincoln Parish:

U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District:

Sandra “Candy” Christophe - Democrat

Chad Conerly - Republican

“Jim” Davis - No Party

Allen Guillory - Republican

Jessica Honsinger Hollister - Democrat (withdrew)

Robert Lansden - Republican

Julia Letlow - Republican

Jaycee Magnuson - Republican

Horace Melton III - Republican

M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza - Independent

Richard H. Pannell - Republican

Sancha Smith - Republican

Errol Victor Sr. - Republican

Mayor Town of Dubach:

Ruby Dawson - Democrat

Mona Durrett Wilson - Democrat

Council Member District A, Town of Dubach (unopposed):

Angela Dunn - No Party

Council Member District B, Town of Dubach (unopposed):

Christopher Moerbe - Republican

Natchitoches Parish:

Chief of Police Village of Clarence (unopposed):

Curtis Emile Joseph Jr. - Democrat

Chief of Police Village of Goldonna (unopposed):

Clint Coleman - Republican (withdrew)

Lawrence G. Sampey - Republican

Chief of Police Village of Powhatan:

No candidates

Red River Parish:

Police Juror District 3:

John Lindsey - Independent

Shane Young - Independent

Alderman Village of Edgefield (unopposed):

David Layfield - No Party (withdrew)

Chandra Wilson - No Party

Alderman Village of Martin (unopposed):

Clayton Williams - No Party

Sabine Parish:

Police Juror District 3:

Joseph A. Hendon - Republican

Truman Nichols - Republican

Dewayne “Porkchop” Rains - Republican

Jeff D. Scaife - Republican

Michael “Mike” Smith - Republican

Stephen M. Steinke - Republican

Christopher M. Sylvia - Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 4 (unopposed):

Andrew Rodgers - Republican

Mayor Town of Many:

Robert H. Hable Jr. - Republican

James D. Kennedy - Democrat

“Mike” Tarver - Republican

Ernest L. Williams - Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Many (unopposed):

Cheryl Wooley - Democrat

Alderman at Large Town of Many (unopposed):

Mary “Key” Brocato - Democrat

Alderman District A, Town of Many:

Curtis “Andy” Knippers - Republican

Mary C. Perry - Democrat

Alderman District B, Town of Many (unopposed):

Anita “Wolf” Darwin - Democrat

Alderman District C, Town of Many:

Bobbie Guay Jackson - Republican

Claudette “DeeDee” Palmer - Democrat

Alderman District D, Town of Many:

Monte Davis - Republican

Cherry M. Williams - Republican

Alderman Village of Noble (unopposed):

Claire Marie Lopez - Republican

Webster Parish:

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3:

No candidates

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 3 (unopposed):

“Chris” McGarity - Republican

Aldermen Village of Dixie Inn:

Nell Finlay - Republican

Michael Milligan - Republican

Councilman District A, City of Minden:

Wayne Edwards - Democrat

“Mandi” Hart - Independent

Robert Stewart Jr. - Democrat

Councilman District D, City of Minden:

Henry Bridges - No Party

Michael Roy - Independent

MULTI-PARISH RACES:

Bese District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster):

Shelly McFarland - Republican

Michael Melerine - Republican

John Milkovich - Independent

Emma Shepard - Democrat (withdrew)

Cody Whitaker - No Party

“Cassie” Williams - Democrat

Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 2nd District (unopposed; Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln):

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Robinson - Republican

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.