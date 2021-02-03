Wednesday, February 3: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 406,235 total cases - 2,046 new cases
- 9,006 total deaths - 53 new deaths
- 1,386 patients in hospitals - decrease of 94 patients
- 180 patients on ventilators - decrease of 9 patients
- 344,321 patients recovered - increase of 19,136 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)
As of Tuesday, Feb. 2:
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1B, Tier 1
Vaccine Series Initiated - 384,047
Total Doses Administered - 487,705
Providers Enrolled - 1,956
Completed Vaccine Series - 103,658
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 90,334
