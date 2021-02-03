Thursday evening showers for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking temperatures that will be returning to the 60s this afternoon for most of the ArkLaTex as we are tracking a very comfortable next couple of days for the region. This is of course out ahead of our next cold front that we are tracking to move through the ArkLaTex Thursday evening. Behind the front we are expecting cooler weather on Friday before temperatures potentially rebound heading into the weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty with our temperatures for the second half of the weekend as well as the start of next week as arctic air plunging south may not be able to penetrate the ArkLaTex as previously thought, and this could have a dramatic impact on our temperatures.