Thursday evening showers for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking temperatures that will be returning to the 60s this afternoon for most of the ArkLaTex as we are tracking a very comfortable next couple of days for the region. This is of course out ahead of our next cold front that we are tracking to move through the ArkLaTex Thursday evening. Behind the front we are expecting cooler weather on Friday before temperatures potentially rebound heading into the weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty with our temperatures for the second half of the weekend as well as the start of next week as arctic air plunging south may not be able to penetrate the ArkLaTex as previously thought, and this could have a dramatic impact on our temperatures.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you once again need the jacket as it is a chilly start with temperatures down in the 30s this morning. But unlike the past couple of days our high temperatures this afternoon will be moving back above average thanks to ample sunshine and southerly winds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s all throughout the viewing area.
While we continue to track a cold front that will sweep through the region Thursday night, we are also tracking the warmest weather for the region in some time during the day Thursday. Temperatures even with the ample cloud cover will move into the 70s for all of the region with some spots seeing highs into the mid 70s. Thursday evening we will see a brief period of rain with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm as the front moves through. Behind the front expect breezy conditions overnight followed by much cooler weather on Friday with highs only in the mid 50s.
Now as we look ahead to the weekend and into early next week there is some uncertainty as to the direction our temperatures could be going. If latest trends hold our temperatures Sunday and Monday will not be nearly as chilly as previously thought and high temperatures could actually be back in the 60s. We are though tracking another cold front Tuesday that could bring back another dose of cold air into the region as we head into the middle of next week.
In the meantime, get ready for some comfortable temperatures that next couple of days! Have a great Wednesday!
