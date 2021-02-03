Texarkana, Ark. Police Department offering amnesty program

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says there are over 1,500 active misdemeanor warrants out in the city.
In an effort to get those warrants off the books, the district court is offering an amnesty program from now until March 31.
This is a not a get out of jail free card but citizens with an outstanding warrant are now able to pay the warrant off, minus court cost and jail time which can amount to a $350 savings per warrant.
“This can help them it can be a rent payment for $350 that is being taken off the warrant filing fee this could be a car payment it is just very helpful,” said Pilgreen.
The court has offered this program in the past and officials say it has proven successful.
The Texarkana Texas municipal court will also participate in an amnesty program for those with misdemeanor warrants. That program will run from Feb. 1 through April 16.
