Shreveport native becomes orthopedic surgeon, works to inspire others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Antonio Webb is an orthopedic spine surgeon, author, and motivational speaker, but his success didn’t happen overnight.
Webb is a product of one of Shreveport’s toughest neighborhoods and is committed to making a difference. Several members of his family were in and out of prison. His mother is a victim of gun violence and is paralyzed from the waist down because of her choices.
“I just wanted to be an inspiration for young kids that look like me. If I can do it, they can also,” Webb said.
An alum of the former Fair Park High Magnet High School, he credits the institution for introducing him to the field of medicine. He was a part of the school’s medical careers program.
After graduating, he joined the Air Force and fought in Iraq during the War on Terrorism. Following his four years in the Air Force, he enrolled at Georgetown University.
Now a successful orthopedic spine surgeon, Webb also is a mentor to youth who have his same background. Admittedly, he says his passion is to try to inspire today’s youth.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 3, Webb will begin a 20-city tour starting in his hometown. The virtual tour will introduce the prescreening of his new documentary film Overcoming the Odds which is adapted from his book with the same title.
“I didn’t know any doctors growing up or met one,” Webb said. “I am pretty sure if I would have gone online or saw someone who looked like one or talked like me and was in a successful field; I am sure that would have changed my life.”
African Americans account for less than 1.5% of orthopedic surgeons, according to Webb. He says there’s a need for more Black male orthopedic surgeons and in medicine in general because of health disparities.
“I think patients need to be treated by providers who look like them,” he said.
His medical training afforded him the opportunity to operate and do surgery in Liberia, West Africa, Bangkok, Thailand, and Port Au Prince, Haiti.
In 2020, Dr. Webb was named a top 20 under 40 spinal surgeon by the North America Spine Society.
The public is invited to watch a screening of his documentary, Overcoming the Odds, before its general release. The virtual screening will take place Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Viewers can join as early as 7:15 p.m. The viewing is free and open to the public; those interested must register and be added to the virtual invite.
