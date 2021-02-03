Medical center in Vivian offering COVID-19 vaccines

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian, La. is distributing COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 3 and 4.
The center will be prioritizing appointments for those already on the waiting list, but will also have an additional 200 doses to give on a first-come first-serve basis. Participants must meet the state eligibility requirements to receive the vaccine.
Vaccinations for those without an appointment will start at 10 a.m.
The center will be using a drive-through vaccination process. They ask everyone to stay in their vehicle and follow staff instructions for registration.
After the shot is administered, patients will wait in a designated area for 15 minutes to be sure there are no adverse reactions.
The public is asked to bring a form of identification and insurance information. It is not necessary to have insurance to receive a vaccination and there is no cost.
