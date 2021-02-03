I-20/I-220 BAFB interchange project more than halfway done

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) Interchange Access Project is set to be complete by the end of 2021.
DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says the $74 million project is 60% complete.
The goal of the project is create a smooth commute for those traveling to and from the base.
He said it will also benefit residents in Bossier City.
“They will connectivity on the interstate we recognize that interstates are nationwide, and they connect families and business,” Wilson said.
Most importantly, he mentions it can bring in more businesses.
“This is going to drive the economy in the future,” he said.
Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation Executive director Rocky Rockett said it could bring in a lot of money for the city.
“For the developers to bring more services in obviously sales tax will arise, and the community will garner investment back in what they made in the form of sales tax,” Rockett said.
He said developers look for new opportunities to bring more attraction when it’s convenient for people.
“Developers look for a way to get their product in the hands of customers. And when you have more customers that are traveling in different directions like the I-20 and I-220, developers take a look at that, and say if I make my investment here, then I can serve for customers,” he said.
The project is expected to be done by the end of the year. He said the base will also work on building a base entrance to fit the new changes.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.