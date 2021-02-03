Hundreds to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Feb. 3 in East Texas

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - As Texas continues its coronavirus vaccination campaign, 500 hundreds of doses will be administered Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Marshall Convention Center.
According to a post from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District’s Facebook page, with supplies limited, the shots are by appointment only, all of which are booked.
However, for those eligible to be vaccinated, according to Texas Department of Public Health guidelines, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s vaccination hub in Gregg County is scheduling more appointments this Friday, February 5. You can access the site here to make an appointment when available.
Here’s a look at how many people across East Texas have already been fully vaccinated:
- Harrison: 525
- Panola: 110
- Shelby: 115
- Nacogdoches: 1,274
- Rusk: 355
- Gregg: 1,891
- Upshur: 352
- Marion: 80
- Cass: 223
- Bowie: 1,457
- Red River: 126
- Morris: 161
- Titus: 496
Currently, the state of Texas is vaccinating individuals who fall under ‘Phase 1A’ or ‘1B.’ These include healthcare workers, people 70 years and older, as well as people 16 and older with a medical condition — including pregnancy — that increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
