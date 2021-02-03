Cold front Thursday brings big changes

(KSLA) - Our next cold front Thursday will bring a big cool down by this weekend. Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 50s. The front will also bring some rain, but not a lot.
Tonight, the clouds will certainly be on the increase. Still no rain just yet. However, some sprinkles will be possible just after sunrise Thursday. Due to the winds holding on strong, temperatures will not cool down much. Lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
Thursday afternoon is when the cold front will arrive. There will be more clouds around during the day with only limited rain. By the afternoon and evening though is when the showers and possibly a few thunderstorms arrive. It will not be a washout, but be on the lookout for some heavy rain Thursday evening. Mostly in Northwest Louisiana. Places along the I-30 corridor may not see any rain at all! Temperatures during the day will heat up to the lower to mid 70s ahead of the cold front.
The winds will also be a factor tonight and through the day on Thursday. Sustained winds will get up to around 15-25 mph. Plus wind gusts up to about 30 mph. Before the cold front arrives, winds will come out of the south. Behind the cold front, winds will turn out of the northwest. This will usher in cool temperatures by Friday.
By the time we wake up Friday morning, it will be dry and sunny again. I have a 0% chance of rain for the day. So, leave that rain gear at home. Temperatures will be a lot cooler though. It will heat up to only the mid to upper 50s! You’ll need that jacket again for sure! At least it will be a sunny day though!
Saturday might have another cold front move though the ArkLaTex. This will not bring as much rain, if any at all. It is even trending to not reaching the ArkLaTex. It may stall just to our north. That being said, temperatures may not cool down as much, and will stay mild though the weekend. Highs are now expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunday will be nice and sunny with a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain at all. It will be rather nice to enjoy. If you are firing up the grill ahead of the Super Bowl, you will be able to take your time outside and enjoy the beauty of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Monday and Tuesday has some uncertainty in the forecast. Monday looks to be warm with highs in the 60s, but the clouds will be increasing. A shower will be possible too. Tuesday will have a little more rain and possibly a big cool down. With the forecast unclear at the moment, you’ll want to keep checking back in with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team for the latest. As of now, it looks as though it will get very cold by the end of next week.
Have a great rest of the week!
