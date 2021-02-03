Brother of homicide victim speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Larry Bates, the brother of a homicide victim, is speaking out on the potential release of the alleged suspect involved in his brother’s death.
Carl Pratt was killed in an October 2020 triple fatal shooting. The suspect in the case is Tobias Williams, a man with a lengthy criminal history including an additional triple shooting that occurred in 2016.
According to Bates, an assistant district attorney called him and said the Shreveport Police detectives have 14 days to come up with more evidence or they will release Williams and drop the charges.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Kenley Hargett will interview Larry Bates on justice for his brother and the potential release of Tobias Williams.
