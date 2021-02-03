Barstool Fund to help another Shreveport-Bossier City business

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Another ArkLaTex business has been selected to benefit from a special fundraiser.
End Zone Sports Bar is the second area venture within a couple weeks to get help through the Barstool Fund.
From serving food to adding extra seating outside, bar owners — like many — have had to get creative to stay afloat.
So End Zone Sports Bar’s owner says it gave her hope when they got a call notifying them that they would get a donation from the Barstool Fund.
“It just means a lot,” Joanna Folse-Alexander said. “Everybody here is my family. For somebody like that who has a million other things to do in this world to think about small businesses, it just means a lot.”
As she notes, the bills stay the same — no matter whether you have 500 customers or only two customers.
And then there’s rolling with the flow as restrictions change.
“Those are the most challenging things, keeping up day to day with the things we can and cannot do,” Folse-Alexander said.
End Zone Sports Bar — a place where the motto is “Enter as strangers, leave as friends” — is the second Shreveport-Bossier City area business that Margaritaville has nominated for the aid. Its parent company has donated millions of dollars to the Barstool Fund.
“The best part is serving our customers who just couldn’t stand to be home by themselves,” Folse-Alexander said.
End Zone Sports Bar initially will get $5,000.
“I was very excited, out of breath, dumbfounded,” Folse-Alexander said of hearing the news.
She added that she’s happy she has been able to keep her employees employed and that she hopes to see other businesses continue to weather this storm.
► Click here if you are the owner of a small business applying for help from the Barstool Fund.
► Click here if you wish to donate to the Barstool Fund.
