Arkansas ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill fails in committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas House Judiciary Committee has voted down SB24, commonly known as the ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill, according to content partner KATV.
SB24 passed the Senate back in January by a vote of 27-7.
The bill would have ended the duty to retreat if:
- The person using deadly force is lawfully present with reasonable belief they’re being threatened.
- They’re not engaged in criminal or gang activity.
- The person is not a felon.
- Is not the initial aggressor
Back in 2019, a similar measure failed before a Senate panel.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.