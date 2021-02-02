Gov. to allow bar and restaurant curfew to expire as numbers drop

It’s extremely welcome news to myself and the staff! The pandemic has resulted in huge financial losses for the service industry across the country and Brickhouse is no exception. We as owners and staff have dutifully abided by all restrictions and curfews, standing with the Governor’s best intentions of limiting the spread of COVID by any means necessary - we are extremely pleased to be back open with normal hours of operation now that the COVID numbers have dropped (Craighead county 55% decline). Today’s announcement is a game-changer for my staff in terms of being able to have the means to financially support themselves and their families - I cannot say enough positive things about my staff, they are simply the best of the best in terms of individuals and service industry professionals, they deserve the opportunity to make a good living.

Dan Johnson, Owner of Brickhouse Bar and Grill