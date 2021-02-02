Two cold fronts on the way bring colder temperatures

(KSLA) - Thursday will have one of two cold fronts push through. It will bring a big drop in temperatures by Friday. Saturday is when the next cold front comes in and will bring reinforcing cold air.
Tonight will have those clouds clear away, so we will wake up to sunny conditions on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cold again and will cool to the lower to mid 30s. If you thought it was cold this morning, it will certainly be cold again.
Wednesday will start off cold, but temperatures will increase by the afternoon. Warmer than the last couple days. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. There will also be more sunshine with no rain. So, it is shaping up to be a beautiful day!
Thursday is when the first cold front will arrive. There will be more clouds around during the day with little to no rain. After sunset though is when the showers and possibly a few thunderstorms arrive. It will not be a washout, but be on the lookout for some heavy rain Thursday evening. Temperatures during the day will heat up to the lower 70s.
As that cold front passes by, the rain will move away with it. So, by the time we wake up Friday morning, it will be dry and sunny again. I have only a 10% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be a lot cooler though. It will heat up to only the mid to upper 50s! You’ll need that jacket again for sure!
Saturday will have another cold front move thought he ArkLaTex. This will not bring as much rain, but will bring reinforcing cold air. So, it will be a little cooler by Sunday and Monday. Rain chances for Saturday are up to 20%. We will still have to monitor any trends leading up to this weekend, so we can get a fully accurate forecast.
Have a great rest of the week!
