Traffic division receives numerous complaints about people speeding on Sunflower Road in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Right now, the speed limit on Sunflower Road in Bossier City is 25 mph, but the city’s traffic division says it has seen a lot of people speeding recently.
Sgt. Griffith said the traffic division say since Jan. 14, they have issued around 25 citations on this road. The department has also received a number of complaints about people speeding.
As the neighborhood develops, he says there will naturally be more traffic.
While many people might take Sunflower road to get to Shreveport faster, Sgt. Griffith stated that the traffic division believes it is faster to go through the lights on Barksdale than cut through the neighborhood.
