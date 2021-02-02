Suspect in hospital machete attack arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man accused in the attack of two nurses at a Shreveport hospital is behind bars.
Zaokoye Oshun Chatman, 27, of Shreveport, faces one count each of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery.
According to Shreveport police, Chatman attacked two nurses with a machete at Ochsner-LSU Health on Monday, Feb. 1. The attack did not happen inside the hospital, but did happen inside an Ochsner medical building on the campus of the hospital.
One of the victims is said to be Chatman’s mother.
Their injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening. The hospital was placed on lockdown while a search was performed.
According to Chatman’s family, he may also have been involved in a homicide Sunday, Jan. 31 in New Orleans that involved someone armed with a machete. Police have not confirmed a connection between the attack at the Shreveport hospital and the homicide Sunday in New Orleans.
But two New Orleans police detectives traveled to Shreveport on Tuesday to speak with investigators there. New Orleans authorities continue to investigate the homicide that occurred Jan. 31 in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.
Police say Chatman turned himself in Monday night at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Chatman has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. His bonds have been set at $250,000 on the charge of attempted second-degree murder and $50,000 on the charge of aggravated second-degree battery, booking records show.
Army records show Chatman served as a fire support specialist from November 2012 to October 2015. He was deployed in Afghanistan from June 2013 to February 2014. During his service, he received a number of awards, including:
- Army Commendation Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Army Service Ribbon
- NATO Medal
- Combat Action Badge
