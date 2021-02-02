Suspect in hospital machete attack arrested

Ochsner LSU Health officials stress that the attack Monday afternoon occurred on the medical facility's campus but not in the hospital itself. An alert sent to hospital employees at 2:46 p.m. Monday identifies the site as the "Comp Care building." That's Comp Care Building A, which is in front of the medical school facing Kings Highway (highlighted in yellow). Comp Care is the abbreviation for Comprehensive Care. (Source: KSLA News 12/Ochsner LSU Health)