Second arrest made in Lindholm Street fatal shooting
Tremarcus McKenney, 20 (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | February 2, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 11:33 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has announced another man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Lindholm Street.

Tremarcus McKenney, 20, faces a count of second-degree murder and a count of attempted first-degree murder.

McKenney was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, following an interview with investigators.

Another man, Dontreal Damon Quayce York, 19, is also charged in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Toms, 23 and injuring another man, Jacob Camp.

York faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked in the Caddo Correctional Facility.

The incident took place on the evening of Jan. 19 at a home in the 300 block of Lindholm Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

Both Toms and Decamp were taken to Ochsner-LSU Health. Toms died at 11:33 a.m. on Jan. 23. The last update from the police says that Decamp is in stable condition.

According to detectives, preliminary information from an investigation points to a possible altercation over a gun deal. Police alleged that the purchasers shot the two sellers.

