Second arrest made in Lindholm Street fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has announced another man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Lindholm Street.
Tremarcus McKenney, 20, faces a count of second-degree murder and a count of attempted first-degree murder.
McKenney was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, following an interview with investigators.
York faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked in the Caddo Correctional Facility.
The incident took place on the evening of Jan. 19 at a home in the 300 block of Lindholm Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.
Both Toms and Decamp were taken to Ochsner-LSU Health. Toms died at 11:33 a.m. on Jan. 23. The last update from the police says that Decamp is in stable condition.
According to detectives, preliminary information from an investigation points to a possible altercation over a gun deal. Police alleged that the purchasers shot the two sellers.
