70s return ahead of next cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing a sunny and cool start to the week on Monday we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday with perhaps a little bit more in the way of cloud cover. Temperatures this morning are again around freezing and will be moving up into the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will really begin to rebound Wednesday and will continue on Thursday where temperatures will stretch into the 70s across the region. Overnight Thursday into Friday a cold front will move through the region bringing a period of showers and storms that will quickly clear out early Friday as cooler air rushes in behind the front. We could see a brief rebound with our temperatures Saturday before a secondary cold front would sweep through the region bringing even cooler air to the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you bundle up as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures around the freezing mark. While we will warm up later in the day into the upper 50s temperatures will still be slightly below average for this time of year.
As we get later in the week though we are tracking a true moderation in our temperatures for the ArkLaTex as temperatures return to the 60s beginning on Wednesday. We will see the warmest weather of the week on Thursday when high temperatures will get into the 70s for most of us our ahead of our next cold front. That cold front will arrive late Thursday evening and will bring some wet weather, but no real threat of any severe weather. The rain will clear our early Friday and what we will be left with is cooler weather and breezy conditions with highs back in the 50s.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we could see a bit of roller coaster in terms of temperatures for the region. High temperatures on Saturday could get back up to around 60 before another front would sweep through the region Saturday evening knocking our temperatures again for Sunday. Depending on the strength of the front as there is some uncertainty as to how cold our temperatures could get with highs on Sunday potentially not getting out of the 40s. This front will have to be watched closely as models continue to go back and forth with how potent the cold air will be.
So if you like warmer weather make sure you circle Wednesday and Thursday on the calendar. Have a great Tuesday!
