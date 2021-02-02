70s return ahead of next cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing a sunny and cool start to the week on Monday we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday with perhaps a little bit more in the way of cloud cover. Temperatures this morning are again around freezing and will be moving up into the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will really begin to rebound Wednesday and will continue on Thursday where temperatures will stretch into the 70s across the region. Overnight Thursday into Friday a cold front will move through the region bringing a period of showers and storms that will quickly clear out early Friday as cooler air rushes in behind the front. We could see a brief rebound with our temperatures Saturday before a secondary cold front would sweep through the region bringing even cooler air to the ArkLaTex.