NAACP national office steps in after allegations of fraudulent voting in Shreveport branch presidential election surface

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The national office of the NAACP is stepping in after allegations surfaced about people voting in the election for the Shreveport chapter president who may not have been eligible.
Pastor H. Calvin Austin was elected as the new president in late 2020. KSLA reached out to Austin, who declined to comment on the matter. KSLA also reached out to Pastor Linus Mayes, who ran for president; he also declined to comment.
The national chapter has now stepped in, saying the election results must be thrown out. A new election will be held by the national office. The date for that election has not yet been set.
The national office released the letter below Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
