LDH: La. joins Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state will be joining the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine availability.
The program expands the number of pharmacies that will administer the vaccine to the public. In Louisiana, 56 Walmart locations will be participating in the program beginning Feb. 11.
Walmart’s participation in the program will increase the number of doses each pharmacy location will receive. However, LDH cannot yet confirm how many doses Louisiana is expected to receive as a result of this partnership.
Because of Walmart’s prior participation in Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Department expects the transition for currently eligible residents and participating providers will be seamless.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the LDH COVID vaccine provider location website or call 211.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.