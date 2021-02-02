Ochsner-LSU Health commends staff response to security procedures following attack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The machete attack Monday, Feb. 1, on the Ochsner LSU Health campus in Shreveport left two nurses injured and one person in jail.
Zaokoye Oshun Chatman, 27, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery for allegedly attacking two people, including his mother, with a machete.
Ochsner LSU Health released the following statement Tuesday, Feb. 2, commending its staff for following proper safety procedures:
“Yesterday was a difficult day for our staff, patients and visitors when an attack injured two of our employees. We commend our team who immediately followed emergency and safety protocols, including locking down the campus and dispatching local law enforcement.
“The safety and well-being of our employees, patients and visitors are our highest priority. Since becoming Ochsner LSU Health in October 2018, we have more than doubled our security force, creating a team of more than 70 officers, and continue to recruit more. Infrastructure upgrades include extensive exterior lighting and call boxes, access control on more than 130 doors, and nearly 300 cameras with a state-of-the-art surveillance system and camera analytics.
“Several additional infrastructure, technological and communication security features have been added in the last two years with more additions underway. In order to preserve the integrity of our systems and security protocols, we cannot provide the details of the measures in place.
“Each of our campuses has an emergency operations plan that includes various emergency responses. We test this plan by performing emergency drills and exercises throughout the year and use the results to continually improve. Also, our security team continuously evaluates our systems and practices; and we assess every incident, good or bad, to evolve, seek out new emergency management methods and research best practices.
“Ochsner LSU Health has the most advanced safety and security measures of any health care system in our area. We will continue expanding our protocols and evolving our measures as we navigate through this changing environment. We are committed to constantly improving our security and ensuring a safe environment to provide the highest-quality health care.”
An Ochsner LSU Health spokesperson told KSLA News 12 that protocol was followed Monday.
And when asked about the existence of a security checkpoint, that spokesperson responded: “Ochsner LSU Health has a screening station to ensure patients and visitors are aligned with the current policies, pass a temperature and symptom check, are wearing a mask and use hand sanitizer.”
