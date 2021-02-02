Gov. Abbott announces extension in emergency SNAP benefits as pandemic continues

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will distribute around $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for February as the state continues to see effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” said Gov. Abbott. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”
“These emergency food benefits will provide additional support for Texans to purchase nutritious foods for their families during the ongoing pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.
The commission received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of benefits based on family size. The emergency February benefits are in addition to the more than $2 billion in SNAP benefits previously given to Texans in need since April of 2020.
SNAP recipients will continue to get a 15% increase in their benefits, which will continue monthly until June of 2021. This additional increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in accounts by the end of February.
