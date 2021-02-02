One identified in fatal crash on Interstate 20 west

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of one of two men who died as the result of a collision on I-20 West.
Christopher Burch, 50, of DeSoto Parish, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after being transported there following the incident. The name of a second victim is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Officers were called at 12:20 a.m. to Interstate 20 west near mile marker 7, that’s before Greenwood, to a crash involving two vehicles.
According to police, several occupants were ejected from of the vehicles involved.
Three adult victims with serious and life-threatening injuries were sent to a Shreveport hospital. After arriving at the hospital another adult male victim died due to his injuries.
“Preliminary crash investigation suggests that a 2016 Ford Escape was traveling in the wrong direction when the impact occurred with a Honda Accord which was traveling westbound on I-20,” reads a news release from SPD.
Interstate 20 west was reopened hours later, just before 4:30 a.m.
