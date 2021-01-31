Republican group targets Gohmert, Cruz with Tyler billboards

A group known as the Republican Accountability Project has put part of its $50 million billboard campaign to work in Tyler with two separate images calling for the resignations of Cruz and Gohmert due to their false claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. The billboards also claim their rhetoric and statements resulted in the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The images can be seen on an electronic billboard located near State Highway 248 and Loop 323.