CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System hosts first vaccination clinic in Longview, TX

“It’s not any different than running to a structure fire, running to a bad vehicle accident, running to a medical emergency,” said J. P. Steelman, Longview fire chief. “This is an emergency that’s been impacting our community for close to a year now. Now that we’ve turned that corner and we have some other options to help treat and take care of this community, it’s just a natural process for what we do and helping people here in Longview and Gregg County.”