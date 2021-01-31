CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System hosts first vaccination clinic in Longview, TX

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - About 1,500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Longview on Saturday, Jan. 30.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System teamed up with the city of Longview and Gregg County to host the vaccination clinic.
“It’s not any different than running to a structure fire, running to a bad vehicle accident, running to a medical emergency,” said J. P. Steelman, Longview fire chief. “This is an emergency that’s been impacting our community for close to a year now. Now that we’ve turned that corner and we have some other options to help treat and take care of this community, it’s just a natural process for what we do and helping people here in Longview and Gregg County.”
Texas Rep. Jay Dean, R-7, said he helped convince the state to allow them to host the clinic.
“One, we’re centrally located. Two, we have the infrastructure with our fire department, our OEC, our emergency services...with the hospital, their nursing staff, their personnel, that we could really put on a massive vaccination clinic, which is what we’re doing.”
The state designated CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System as a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub.
“We’re trying to save lives, and that’s what’s really important here,” Rep. Dean said.
The health system’s CEO Todd Hancock said appointments quickly filled up.
“People have been patiently waiting,” he said. “People want their shot now. 14,000 people signed up in a just a few hours.”
Appointments are currently booked for the first four weeks.
However, “the State is scheduled to replenish vaccine supply, and additional appointments will be added next Friday, Feb. 5,” according to a news release.
In order to get a vaccine, patients must be over 65 years old or have underlying health conditions, according to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
For more information, including how to sign up, click here.
