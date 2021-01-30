Windy today with scattered showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex today will bring scattered rain and windy conditions. We’ll start a quiet stretch of weather tomorrow, with rain not returning again until later next week.
Scattered showers are expected across the ArkLaTex through this afternoon. Rain will be spotty and light with most places seeing less than a tenth of an inch. We’ll be windy today as well. South winds around 15-20 mph could gust above 30 mph through this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon before cooler air starts settling in tonight. The chance of rain is around 50%.
We’ll wrap up the weekend on a dry note. Sunshine will also be back. Sunday will be cooler though. After starting in the 40s in the morning, we’ll only warm into the low to mid 50s by afternoon.
Next week continues a cool, but dry pattern as we head into February. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be a little cooler than average for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. By Wednesday we’ll begin to warm up a little back into the 60s.
Rain chances return starting Thursday with our next cold front. Showers may linger into Friday as well. Temperatures will still be in the 60s Thursday, but we’ll cool back into the 50s as we wrap up next week.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.