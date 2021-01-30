Weekend update: Saturday showers, Sunday sunshine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker arrives to start the weekend. A cold front will bring showers Saturday. We’re back to dry weather Sunday, but temperatures will be cooler. After this weekend our next shot at rain won’t arrive until later next week.
Clouds will thicken up overnight, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures won’t be as cold as recent nights with lows staying in the 40s across the area.
Showers will begin arriving first thing Saturday morning and increase across the area through midday and early afternoon. Rain won’t be heavy, but showers will be persistent much of the day. Despite the clouds and rain temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s across most of the area. The chance of rain is 60%.
A cold front will push the rain out Saturday night with clearing skies expected. Temperatures will turn cooler though to end the weekend. We’ll start off in the 30s to low 40s Sunday morning. Even with sunshine temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon.
Next week starts off quiet. We’ll see more sunshine and dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by Wednesday.
Rain and possibly some thunderstorms will roll back into the area Thursday with temperatures staying in the 60s. By Friday we’ll start drying out again, but expect cooler weather in the 50s to settle back in.
