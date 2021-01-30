Sunny & dry stretch ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain tapers off Saturday night with sunshine and dry weather expected for the next several days. Our next weather maker isn’t expected until toward the end of next week.
REST OF THE WEEKEND
Showers will wind down before midnight. Clouds will clear overnight as a cold front passes through. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning.
It’s looking like a sunny Sunday, but also a little breezy and cool. Northwest winds around 10-15 mph will keep a chill in the air with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday night looks clear and cold as temperatures drop into the mid 30s by Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK
We’ll start off the new work week on a dry note with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Monday and Tuesday look cool with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll warm back into the low 60s on Wednesday.
Our next shot at rain arrives late on Thursday. We’ll likely stay wet Thursday night and some of Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather appears unlikely at this time. Rain amounts with our next weather will average around an inch or so. Temperatures will be well into the 60s Thursday, but a cold front will bring highs downs into the 50s on Friday.
Have a good night!
