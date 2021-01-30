Shreveport community works to plant trees, restore canopy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2020 hurricane season not only caused heavy damage to homes and businesses, but took away many trees.
Shreveport Green and other community members are working to plant new trees and restore the city’s canopy. The non-profit leads the city in preserving and restoring the environment.
To celebrate Arbor Day 2021, they are selling trees for people to plant. You can purchase a tree by clicking here for their website.
According to Robert Trudeau, a member of Shreveport Green, trees provide a variety of benefits like providing cooler environments that help reduce pollution and anxiety.
People can also save money on their utility bills, due to how trees affect cold and heat.
“One of the most compelling reasons why someone should have a tree in their yard, is that they can help improve property values,” Trudeau says. “A large specimen tree can add up to 14% or more to a home’s value.”
He encourages people to remember how easy it is to plant a tree and the long-lasting benefits.
