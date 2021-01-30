Roadway shut down after fatal crash in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a three-vehicle crash on US 79.
The crash happened in Panola County about 11 miles north of Carthage, Texas.
The roadway is currently closed for first responders to investigate the crash. Traffic is being diverted around the scene.
Drivers heading south on US-79 will be diverted to FM 31 to FM 1794 to FM 1186 and back to US 79. Southbound drivers will be diverted on the same route in reverse.
No other information about the crash is being released at this time.
