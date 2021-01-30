Police investigate fatal crash in Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Grambling Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Grambling on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Officials say Daja A. Young, 24, lost control of her 2009 Nissan Ultima, ran off the road and struck a tree. Young was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred in the 1700 block of La. Hwy 150, just west of the intersection at Mockingbird Lane.
Investigators say they believe alcohol, speed and failure to wear a seatbelt contributed to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
