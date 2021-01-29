Wet first half of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After a chilly day across the ArkLaTex Thursday we are tracking milder temperatures as we wrap up the week. But while we will see warmer temperatures, clouds will also be on the increase out ahead of our next weather maker. That weather maker is a cold front that will push through the ArkLaTex Saturday bringing scattered showers throughout the day. Behind the front high temperatures will once again dip back down into the low to mid 50s. As we head into next week we are tracking cooler temperatures to start off the week before mid and upper 60s return out ahead of another cold front that will be moving through late Thursday.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures are once again down in the 30s. While we are dealing with another cold start for the region temperatures will be rebounding this afternoon with highs back around the 60 degree mark. Though we will stay dry today clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon and as we head into the evening hours out ahead of our next cold front.
Your weekend will be dominated by the cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex during the day on Saturday. Showers will first start moving into the region during the mid-morning hours and will continue throughout the afternoon hours and into evening. The rain will not be particularly heavy and certainly no severe weather is expected. High temperatures even with the ample cloud cover will be very comfortable with highs that will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. While once we get the front behind us sunshine will return temperatures will on be in the mid 50s Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking, as you would expect, a cool start to the week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will again only be in the mid to upper 50s, but by Wednesday temperatures will be moving up for the region. Out ahead of another cold front late Thursday high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 60s with the potential of highs on Thursday that will get to the 70 degree mark.
In the meantime, enjoy the milder and dry end to the work week. Have a great weekend!
