Wet first half of the weekend

Your weekend will be dominated by the cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex during the day on Saturday. Showers will first start moving into the region during the mid-morning hours and will continue throughout the afternoon hours and into evening. The rain will not be particularly heavy and certainly no severe weather is expected. High temperatures even with the ample cloud cover will be very comfortable with highs that will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. While once we get the front behind us sunshine will return temperatures will on be in the mid 50s Sunday.