Shreveport mayor’s office releases 2020 annual report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office released the city’s annual report covering the year 2020.
The 11-page document broke down the city’s COVID-19 response; a summary of both Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department’s stats for the year; public safety; public demonstrations; economic development and community development; SporTran; SPAR; engineering and public works — among other topics.
The report also outlines the city’s goals for the year 2021 — specifically focusing on public safety, economic development and technology.
You can view the document in full below.
