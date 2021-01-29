Shreveport mayor’s office releases 2020 annual report

Downtown Shreveport (Source: Christian Piekos)
By Alex Onken | January 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 11:52 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office released the city’s annual report covering the year 2020.

The 11-page document broke down the city’s COVID-19 response; a summary of both Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department’s stats for the year; public safety; public demonstrations; economic development and community development; SporTran; SPAR; engineering and public works — among other topics.

The report also outlines the city’s goals for the year 2021 — specifically focusing on public safety, economic development and technology.

You can view the document in full below.

