Sabine deputies receive 5-year-old’s birthday note

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Sabine Parish deputies responded to a residence on Thursday, Jan. 28, on Toledo Bend Lake but not for any type of crime.
The deputies were given a handwritten note that was found on the property that asked whoever found the note to call.
According to the note, it was sent by a 5-year-old boy named Bryan from Fred, Texas. Bryan released a balloon with the note attached on his birthday, Jan. 25.
The note traveled nearly 100 miles on its three-day journey before landing at that Toldeno Bend Lake residence.
Deputies contacted his great-grandmother to inform her the note had been found.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the boy was “so happy.”
