Sabine deputies receive 5-year-old’s birthday note
Letter sent by 5-year-old birthday boy from Fred, Texas. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | January 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 10:29 AM

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Sabine Parish deputies responded to a residence on Thursday, Jan. 28, on Toledo Bend Lake but not for any type of crime.

The deputies were given a handwritten note that was found on the property that asked whoever found the note to call.

According to the note, it was sent by a 5-year-old boy named Bryan from Fred, Texas. Bryan released a balloon with the note attached on his birthday, Jan. 25.

The note traveled nearly 100 miles on its three-day journey before landing at that Toldeno Bend Lake residence.

Deputies contacted his great-grandmother to inform her the note had been found.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the boy was “so happy.”

