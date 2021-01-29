Rainy Saturday, but a sunny Sunday this weekend

Saturday will have rain return by the late morning and afternoon. There will be scattered showers throughout the day, but will not rain all day. This is when another cold front comes in and will be responsible for the rain. There should not be anything severe, which is good of course. Rain chances are up to 60%. Once the front passes by, the rain will leave the ArkLaTex during the evening hours. I do not expect a lot of rain when it is all said and done. There should only be up to about a one or two tenth of an inch of rain. Temperatures during the day will get up to the mid 60s.