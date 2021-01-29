Rainy Saturday, but a sunny Sunday this weekend

(KSLA) - Rain is back on Saturday with scattered showers. It will not be a washout, but better to have your umbrella. Sunday will go back to beautiful weather with abundant sunshine!
This evening will have increasing clouds. The good news is that we will not see any rain. So any evening plans outdoors can go without an umbrella. You will need a jacket though. Temperatures will not cool down as quickly today, but will be down to the 50s, so a little chilly.
Tonight will remain dry, but the clouds will be thickening up. There will be complete overcast by the time we wake up Saturday morning. The rain should hold off until the daytime hours. With help from the clouds, the temperatures will not cool down nearly as much tonight. Lows will be down to the mid to upper 40s. You’ll still need that jacket if you’re one of those early risers over the weekend.
Saturday will have rain return by the late morning and afternoon. There will be scattered showers throughout the day, but will not rain all day. This is when another cold front comes in and will be responsible for the rain. There should not be anything severe, which is good of course. Rain chances are up to 60%. Once the front passes by, the rain will leave the ArkLaTex during the evening hours. I do not expect a lot of rain when it is all said and done. There should only be up to about a one or two tenth of an inch of rain. Temperatures during the day will get up to the mid 60s.
Sunday will be better, as the sunshine comes back! There will not be any rain as the clouds will be quite limited. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 50s. So, at least half of the weekend will be nice! This is the day to do any outdoor activities.
Monday and Tuesday will also have beautiful weather. Monday should have more sunshine as Tuesday will have a few more clouds. Both days will stay dry with no rain. Temperatures will be close to average for the start of February in the upper 50s.
Wednesday is trending to being dry as the next cold front will be taking its time to get here. The clouds will be building up as the day wears on. I have lowered the rain chance to 0%. So now, the first half of the week will remain dry. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 60s.
Thursday is now looking like the day with more rain. Computer models are still indicating that it will be later in the day and overnight when the heaviest rain arrives. As of now, I have a 50% chance of rain for the day. Some of this could be on the heavy side too. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to this event.
Have a great weekend!
