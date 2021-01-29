Police believe body found in bayou was apparent drowning; no sign of foul play

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released preliminary information from an investigation surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on January 28.
Officers were called around 2 p.m. on Thursday to a bayou just north of the 2500 block of Sevier Street in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood.
The body was recovered by crews. Investigators believe that there are no signs of foul play, and it was an apparent drowning.
Earlier on January 6, SPD received a missing person’s report regarding a man who went missing at the same location after going fishing. Crews found a capsized canoe and his personal belongings. However - the missing person was not found at that time.
The body has not been identified at this time. The remains were released to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
