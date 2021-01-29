Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport now providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those who received first shot

Ochsner officials say to date, they’ve given about 13,000 vaccines in north Louisiana. Since the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) made the vaccine available to the community on Jan. 4, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has been vaccinating people a minimum of six days per week, however, officials say vaccine shipments remain variable from week to week, resulting in the number of vaccinations they’re able to provide to range from 100 to more than 600 per day.