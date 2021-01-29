Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport now providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those who received first shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Jan. 29, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport began offering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those in the community 70 and older.
The vaccinations are being given at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center and the Kings Highway campus at the Ambulatory Care Clinic.
Ochsner officials say to date, they’ve given about 13,000 vaccines in north Louisiana. Since the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) made the vaccine available to the community on Jan. 4, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has been vaccinating people a minimum of six days per week, however, officials say vaccine shipments remain variable from week to week, resulting in the number of vaccinations they’re able to provide to range from 100 to more than 600 per day.
Due to limited supply, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is not currently scheduling appointments for those seeking their first dose. All appointments for the second dose remain scheduled. Everyone who got their first dose with Ochsner is guaranteed their second dose, hospital officials say.
