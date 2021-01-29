Miller County expects to increase volume of vaccinations in coming weeks

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Department of Health revealed that Arkansas is number 10 in the U.S. with distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations are currently available for those within Phase 1B, which includes individuals age 70 and older and those in the education spectrum.
Once these groups are completed, the effort will focus on vaccinating those working in manufacturing and grocery store workers.
“We have to get the wheels of education, industry and food preparation rolling faster to meet demands and this can be accomplished by vaccinating our teachers, child care and food industry workers so they can get back to normal production all over southwestern Arkansas,” said Joe Bennett, director of Emergency Management.
Miller County is among the counties in Arkansas that have only vaccinated between 3-4% of their population. These counties will receive more doses than normally distributed.
“I expect Miller County to significantly increase its volume of vaccinations within the coming weeks,” said Bennett.
Emergency Management encourages people to get tested if they suspect they have been exposed to COVID-19.
“It’s apparent that some people who become symptomatic after exposure to COVID-19 elect not to get a test, rather they stay home sick or in some cases with mild symptoms, continue to get out into public,” said Bennett. “Those people need to be tested to know for sure. It solves the questions of whether they are infecting others and allows for a more accurate account of cases within Miller County.”
More than 330 new COVID cases and three deaths have been reported in Miller County since the start of 2021, according to data from the ADH, local participating primary care providers, the coroner’s office, and other sources.
College Hill Drug and Walmart Pharmacy in Miller County continue to vaccinate daily. College Hill Drug asks people to sign up on their website to verify their eligibility and will be called as doses arrive.
Walmart Pharmacy advises that they should be receiving vaccine shipments weekly. Walmart will start an online scheduling system on Monday, Feb. 1.
The Miller County Health Unit has not announced any plans on beginning vaccinations. The Office of Emergency Management is working to prepare other venues for vaccine distribution in the coming weeks.
“As the volume of vaccine increases, I only hope the Miller County Health Unit will become involved,” said Bennett.
Albertson’s Pharmacy has not advised on when they will receive the vaccine for distribution.
