Louisiana Workforce Commission paid more than $346 million in 2021 so far; gets over 7,000 calls daily

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - So far in 2021, the Louisiana Workforce Commission has paid more than $346 million to nearly 197,000 individuals across all unemployment insurance programs.
According to a news release, On Jan. 8, the commission reported a backlog of nearly 30,000 due to additional identification requirements mandated by the U.S. Department of Labor. This is also in accordance with the Continued Assistance Act, signed into law in early December 2020.
However, less than 3,500 of these individuals are waiting on additional identification review.
“The vast majority of the claims remaining in our queue are from claimants whose home address does not match that on their ID. Many have a Louisiana address but an out of state driver’s license,” LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said, in a news release. “These cases take longer to process as we continue to combat and prevent fraud.”
The Commission cross-trained more than 120 staff members to assist the unemployment insurance department.
Also, more than 300 members of staff are working extended hours and weekends at LWC call centers.
In total, the agency gets more than 7,000 calls daily.
Those seeking unemployment claims are asked to monitor their HiRE accounts closely and use its online services in an effort to reduce hold times and claim issues. Also, those making claims are asked to make sure to use a current and correct email address.
LWC also encourages people making claims to answer ‘No Caller ID’ calls.
Below are some tips from LWC:
- Use one email per claim: We use your email and HiRE account inbox to communicate with you. It’s best to create and use your own unique email address.
- Update us as things change: Send us documents showing an address or name update that matches the information on your claim
- Upload identity verifying documents: Upload front and back of requested documents (driver’s license/state ID) to your HiRE account.
- Utilizing LA Wallet produces high-quality ID verification photos and can help expedite your review process.
- Uploading a Selfie holding your driver’s license/state ID and Social Security Card helps too.
- Make sure that your banking and/or financial institution is correct in HiRE.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.