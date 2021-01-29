A look at how President Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas land sales may affect the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s growing pushback after President Joe Biden signed a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on U.S. land and water; that includes from the industry leaders who call it a job killer.
Environmentalists, however, contend short-term pain is the cost of saving our planet’s future to slow climate change. Moratorium opponents promise to fight the order.
Hear more tonight on KSLA News 12 from the interim president of the Louisiana Oil Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA), Mike Moncla, about how this moratorium could threaten the industry, which makes up more than a quarter of the state's overall economy. Also, hear from LSU Shreveport Professor Brian Salvatore on why we must protect our future.
