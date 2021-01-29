Friday, January 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Jan. 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 397,276 total cases - 2,369 new cases
- 8,801 total deaths - 58 new deaths
- 1,546 patients in hospitals - decrease of 44 patients
- 198 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 344,321 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
