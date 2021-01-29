Drive-by shooting on Portland Ave. leaves one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting Friday, Jan. 29, in Shreveport.
The shooting happened at around 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of Portland Avenue and Regent Street.
According to police, a man was sitting in a vehicle when another car drove by and shot at the vehicle numerous times.
The victim was shot in the back and grazed on the forehead. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.