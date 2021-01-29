COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub

The case investigator and contact tracer will never ask for your Social Security Number, bank account number, or credit card. If the caller ever discusses money, that’s a sign that it is not a legitimate department of health investigator. If you want to verify that you have been contacted by a health department case investigator or contact tracer, you may call 800-803-7847. If you haven’t spoken to a tracer on the phone to enroll in the automated SARA Alert program for reporting symptoms, beware of text messages asking you to click on a link. It could be a scammer. A tracer will not send you any links to click before speaking with you on the phone. If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer posing as an official, you can report these calls to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling 800-482-8982. Please note the time of the call and the number it came from when you report it.