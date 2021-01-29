COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub

(KSLA) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be top of mind for many people in the ArkLaTex region, the country, and the world. KSLA aims to be your go-to source for what you need to know as the vaccination effort continues.
Arkansas Department of Health: Vaccine locations
Vaccinations began in Arkansas shortly after authorization was granted for the initial vaccine. The initial recipients in Arkansas are healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. There won’t be enough vaccine initially for all adults who want to receive it. Supply will increase into 2021, and additional vaccines may also be authorized.
Beginning Jan. 25, select Walgreens locations will be providing the vaccine. Click here to schedule an appointment. Those wishing to receive the vaccine should contact participating pharmacies/providers directly.
Arkansas is currently vaccinating those in Phases 1-A and 1-B.
Click here to read Arkansas’ full vaccine plan.
Click here to keep up with how many people in the State of Arkansas have been vaccinated thus far.
Case investigators will call from a variety of phone numbers. It’s possible you won’t recognize the number, but it’s important to answer or return the call if it goes to voicemail. A contact tracer will then follow up and reach out to your close contacts. This call will come from a different phone number. Many of our contact tracers will use these numbers:
- 877-ARCOV19 or 877-272-6819
- 833-CVD-2019 or 833-283-2019
UAMS/COPH will be using 501-686-5875. If calling a land line it will identify UAMS as the caller, this UAMS identifier will not show if the call is to a cell.
Email the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov or call 1-800-803-7847 if you have not been reached by a contact tracer and have questions or need additional information.
The case investigator and contact tracer will never ask for your Social Security Number, bank account number, or credit card. If the caller ever discusses money, that’s a sign that it is not a legitimate department of health investigator. If you want to verify that you have been contacted by a health department case investigator or contact tracer, you may call 800-803-7847. If you haven’t spoken to a tracer on the phone to enroll in the automated SARA Alert program for reporting symptoms, beware of text messages asking you to click on a link. It could be a scammer. A tracer will not send you any links to click before speaking with you on the phone. If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer posing as an official, you can report these calls to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling 800-482-8982. Please note the time of the call and the number it came from when you report it.
Louisiana Department of Health: Vaccine locations
Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can. Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only.
Louisiana is currently vaccinating those in Phases 1-A and 1-B.
LDH is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Walgreens are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment at select Walgreens locations. These sites more than double the available 7-days-a-week testing locations for people to receive a test. LDH-Walgreens locations offer COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patient, though insurance information may be requested. You will not be billed if your insurance denies coverage. Testing is available to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
Click here to find a participating Walgreens location near you.
Bring your personal ID to your appointment, as well as insurance information if you have it. Test results are available within 72 hours of test collection: by email if negative, or by email and a phone call if positive.
If you are a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and you get a phone call from a contact tracer, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, we all have equal chances of getting this virus. The call will come from the Louisiana Department of Health at this number: 877-766-2130.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in responding to the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide.
Texas is currently vaccinating those in Phases 1-A and 1-B.
If you’re sick with COVID-19 or were exposed, a public health worker may contact you to check on your health, discuss who you’ve been in contact with, and ask you to self-isolate at home. The call on your phone will come from “Tx Health Dept” or 1-833-753-0909. Answer the call to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
