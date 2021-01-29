CHRISTUS Good Shepherd set to begin thousands of vaccinations on Jan. 30

LONGVIEW, Tx. (KSLA) - Thousands of people across East Texas will receive the initial dose of the historic coronavirus vaccine this weekend after CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System was designated as a ‘Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Hub’ by the State of Texas.
The vaccinations are taking place at the Longview Convention Complex every weekend for the indefinite future, starting on Saturday, Jan. 30.
“It really enables us to be on offense, to go out there and feel like we’re doing something that will actually help bring this pandemic to an end,” said Todd Hancock, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System - Longview.
These vaccinations, of course, take a village. Gregg County, the state and city of Longview are bringing the ‘My Shot Now’ campaign to life, a mission to vaccinate as many East Texans as possible.
“Crisis brings out the worst, but it also brings out the best,” Hancock said. “We’ve seen the best.”
Vaccinations are by appointment only, but, due to high demand, have already been booked for the next four weeks. You can make an appointment for a future clinic here, but can also contact this number for information or to register: (877) 335-5746.
You do not need to be a resident of Gregg County to make an appointment.
Hancock said between three and four thousand East Texans will be vaccinated this weekend, but explained a vaccine commitment from the state is allowing for these weekly clinics going forward.
“You will be scheduled in advance, you will arrive, stay in your car until it’s your time, you will exit your vehicle, you will come in, you will be vaccinated, you will wait the required 15 minutes and you will be out of there,” added Hancock. “It’s a very efficient no more than thirty-minute process.”
When an individual arrives for an appointment, they are asked to wear loose-fitting clothing to make administering the vaccine seamless. Those requiring any sort of assistance are allowed to bring one “essential” visitor.
“We expressed to the state... we want to get shots in peoples’ arms,” Hancock said. ”You’re going to see a lot of variation as we become creative in administering this vaccine.”
Currently, Texas is on ‘Phase 1B’ of vaccinations, which includes people who are 65 and older, as well as individuals who are 16 and up with at least one chronic medical condition — including pregnancy.
So far, nearly 370 thousand Texans are fully vaccinated for the virus, while over 1.6 million have received at least one dose.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.