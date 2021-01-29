Caddo-Bossier Port looking forward for 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an announcement about the officers who will oversee the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission in 2021, Roy Griggs, who was reelected for a second year as president of the commission, spoke about why 2020 was a challenging year, but also looked forward to 2021.
“2020 was an interesting and challenging year for The Port of Caddo-Bossier, and I would like to commend the port’s employees for going above and beyond,” Griggs said. “We will continue to face challenges this year, however, we are already seeing potential expansion and improvements by some port-based companies.”
Eric England, the executive port director of the Caddo-Bossier Parish Port Commission, agrees.
“2020 was a challenging year, but in some cases, it was a record breaking year for us,” England said. “Driven mainly by e-commerce, we saw a record-breaking number of steel shipments to the port that is fueling the construction of warehouse and distribution facilities around the country that is supporting all the e-commerce that is happening. One of our major tenants is involved in that as well. They manufacture linerboard that is ultimately manufactured into boxes, which is then used for the shipments to consumers and businesses.”
He says the record-breaking numbers were spurred on by COVID-19.
“E-commerce was fueled by the change in buying habits of individuals and consumer habits,” England said. “What we saw is that our team was ready to adapt and the port remained open throughout the pandemic and we remain open today. 2020 provided us the opportunity to learn how to react in the COVID-19 environment and what we have done is just better the staff and bettered our reactions to our customers and tenants, where they can be more profitable and where they can facilitate job creation and dollar investment.”
Looking forward to 2021, England says they’re focusing on the creation of the I-69 service road, which will connect the port to I-49.
“The project is a part of the SIU 15/I-69 corridor,” England said. “It’s approximately a $32.25 million project, which will bring together local governing agencies and the port which will provide a two-lane road from the port to I-49. The I-69 service road has been in the works for a short period of time, but we have moved quickly through the process to get it going. A large part of its success is tied to it is that the funding is in place for it. The $32.25 million is in place which if often a struggle for roadway projects of that magnitude. Oftentimes, you have everything in place ready to go, but you don’t have the funding. For us, we have the funding in place, now we just have to satisfy the necessary state and federal investigative projects associated with it.”
According to England, the Port Commission, and DeSoto and Caddo parishes are contributing $2.25 million each. The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) is contributing a little over $10 million, with the remaining funding coming from state and federal sources. He says Bossier City contributed money as well.
“This year, we are moving out of the traffic study and our next step is the environmental study,” England said. “It’s all a part of the federal process for building major roadways like this. All in all, we are optimistic this road will be operational within five years. For us, it’s that other arrow you have in your quiver. It’s providing our customers and tenants yet another connection to the interstate system and what we do is we connect that with our total multi-modal connectivity in terms of barge, rail, and truck, and even pipeline.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.