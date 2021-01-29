Body found in Harrison County; man reportedly admits to murdering friend

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Monday, Jan. 25, Harrison County deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to a wreck near FM450 and I-20.
One arrest was made as a result of the crash. The individual was charged with several counts of possession of narcotics with weapon violations.
During an interview with HCSO narcotics investigators, the arrested individual reportedly confessed to murdering his friend in Longview and disposing of the body in Harrison County.
Longview Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a joint investigation on the homicide.
A Hallsville Police Department investigator located a body during a search on Friday, Jan. 29. The body is believed to be the victim reported by the arrested individual.
“I am pleased that we have located the homicide victim, so the victim’s family can have closure. Regardless of the jurisdiction of this investigation I am pleased of the joint cooperation of multiple agencies involved and illustrates the necessity for many agencies to work together,” said Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher.
HCSO investigators and Longview PD detectives are currently collecting physical evidence at the scene.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.