Tracking Saturday showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking a chilly start to your Thursday across the ArkLaTex as temperatures are down right around the freezing mark this morning. Today will be the coldest of the week with highs only creeping into the low 50s . While we are tracking milder temperatures Friday and Saturday we are also expecting another cold front to roll through the region late Saturday. This will again drop our temperatures down as we head into next week. The good news is that other than Saturday we are expecting lots of sunshine over the next seven days.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you bundle up as we are seeing the coldest start all week. Temperatures this morning are down in the low 30s with many of us dealing with subfreezing temperatures. While we are expecting a great deal of sunshine today, don’t expect temperatures to move up very far into the 50s later this afternoon.
As we move into your Friday and weekend we are expecting temperatures to rebound across the ArkLaTex with highs on Saturday to get back into the mid 60s. But just as quickly as temperatures rebound we are tracking our next cold front that will be moving through the region Saturday afternoon and evening. This front will bring a period of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, but sunshine will quickly return to the region during the day on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, as you would expect temperatures will be cooler as we start the week. Expect high temperatures Monday and Tuesday to be either at or below average for the ArkLaTex. But by Wednesday we are expecting very comfortable temperatures with highs potentially around the 70 degree mark. We are also expecting generally sunny for the region during the first half of next week as well.
As for today, make sure you have those winter coats ready to go this morning! Have a great Thursday!
