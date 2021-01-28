Tracking Saturday showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking a chilly start to your Thursday across the ArkLaTex as temperatures are down right around the freezing mark this morning. Today will be the coldest of the week with highs only creeping into the low 50s . While we are tracking milder temperatures Friday and Saturday we are also expecting another cold front to roll through the region late Saturday. This will again drop our temperatures down as we head into next week. The good news is that other than Saturday we are expecting lots of sunshine over the next seven days.