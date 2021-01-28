State Rep. Schaefer files bill to limit governor’s powers on disaster mandates

State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) filed HB 1406 on Wednesday. It states, “A person has standing to file suit in a court of this state to challenge a provision of an order issued by the governor or the presiding officer of the governing body of a political subdivision that relates to a declared state of disaster if the provision in the order is alleged to cause injury to the person or burden a right of the person that is protected by the state or federal constitution or by a state or federal law.”