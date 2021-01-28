Shreveport police investigating two early morning shooting incidents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about two incidents on early Thursday, Jan. 28.
The first call came in regarding a home invasion just after midnight to a home in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue. That’s in the Fairfield neighborhood, just a few blocks from Mall St. Vincent.
Two people broke in, and the family inside heard them. Police say that one of the suspects were confronted. One of the residents shot at one of the suspects, and the bullet grazed them in the right hip. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.
The homeowner kept the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.
The other person involved in the home invasion ran off, according to police. Neither the homeowner nor family members were harmed during the conflict.
According to police, the injured suspect was arrested.
Later, just before 3 a.m., a man showed up at a Shreveport hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
He told police he was sleeping in his truck in the 2900 block of Jackson Street when he heard gunshots. Then, they began striking his truck.
His wound was considered non-life-threatening.
No word at this time of any suspects or arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
