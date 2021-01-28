Teen shot during home invasion, arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person has been arrested in connection with a foiled burglary during which a resident shot an intruder, police confirm.
It was just about 12:20 a.m. Thursday when a family heard someone breaking into their home in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue. That’s at Dudley Drive and a few blocks from Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport’s Fairfield neighborhood.
The homeowner told police that someone was trying to force his way in through a rear window.
The resident, who was inside at the time, armed himself with a gun and fired at the intruder, grazing him in his right hip.
The homeowner then held the intruder at gunpoint until police arrived.
Officers found the wounded man, later identified as 18-year-old Morgan Matthews, outside in the back of the residence.
Matthews told officers that 21-year-old Benjamin Elmajian was with him. Police found Elmajian at his residence and took him into custody as well.
“Upon reviewing the surveillance video, detectives were able to confirm that Matthews was attempting to break into the residence when he was shot,” police Cpl. Glen Heckard said.
“Initially, both Matthews and Elmajian were charged. However, due to a lack of evidence at this time, charges were dropped against Elmajian.”
Matthews was charged with one count of Home Invasion and one count of Escape. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
